Southwest Airlines plane evacuated at Houston airport after reported engine fire, officials say

Lileana Pearson Image
By Lileana Pearson
Thursday, April 17, 2025 6:49PM
Officials said a Southwest Airlines plane was evacuated at Houston's Hobby Airport on Thursday due to a reported engine fire.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Southwest Airlines plane was evacuated after landing at Houston's Hobby Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department said that at about 11:15 a.m., the plane departing from Hobby was returning due to a reported engine fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, including a small grass fire that ignited near the runway.

The Boeing 737 was headed to Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico, according to the FAA.

Airport officials said the plane was able to stop on a taxiway safely. Passengers were then evacuated through the slides on the aircraft.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the area, where a large group was seen standing on the tarmac near some transportation buses.

Airport officials said the passengers were safely being moved to the terminal. No injuries were reported, and shortly after arriving at the terminal, passengers were put on a new flight bound for Cabo.

