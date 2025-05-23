Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park at Lake McSwain set to open for season

You can splash into Memorial Day this weekend at North America's largest floating inflatable water park.

You can splash into Memorial Day this weekend at North America's largest floating inflatable water park.

You can splash into Memorial Day this weekend at North America's largest floating inflatable water park.

You can splash into Memorial Day this weekend at North America's largest floating inflatable water park.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can splash into Memorial Day this weekend at North America's largest floating inflatable water park.

The Splash-n-dash Aqua Park opens for the season this Saturday.

It's located inside the Lake McSwain Recreation Area in Mariposa County, east of Snelling.

Children can enjoy over 35 attractions or soar above the water on a 105-foot inflatable zipline.

Eric Klaff, the co-owner of the aqua park, says they're ready for opening weekend.

''We're here so families can make memories, so friends can hang out and have a great day at the lake and just have 200,000 square feet of fun and action," he said.

You can buy discounted tickets online or purchase them at the park.