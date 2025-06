Stabbing at Central Fresno Popeyes sends man to hospital

One person is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed at a Popeyes fast food location in Central Fresno.

One person is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed at a Popeyes fast food location in Central Fresno.

One person is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed at a Popeyes fast food location in Central Fresno.

One person is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed at a Popeyes fast food location in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed at a Popeyes fast food location in Central Fresno.

It happened around 1:30 pm in the area of Blackstone and Cornell Avenues.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing at this time.

The suspect ran from the scene, and officers are searching for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.