18th annual Stand Up For Heroes charity event held in New York City

The annual event started in 2007 and is co-presented by the New York Comedy Festival.

NEW YORK -- An annual tradition was held Monday night in New York City to raise money for a good cause while also providing a good laugh.

The red carpet was busy as people arrived for the 18th annual Stand Up For Heroes charity event at Lincoln Center.



It raises money and awareness for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and its mission to help veterans, service members and their families.

While Monday night was about comedy and having fun, nobody forgot about the real reason they were there.

"If we don't support the military, we are going to have a weak military, and if we have a weak military, we're going to have a lot of security issues in this world. So, I think people want to do something, so this is kind of a way to escape from everything that's happening in the world," Bob Woodruff said.

