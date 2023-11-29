Controversial Parents Matter Act passes Fresno County Board of Supervisors

There was a fierce reaction as the controversial Parents Matter Act passed at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a fierce reaction as the controversial Parents Matter Act passed at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

The measure creates a panel of parents and guardians to review all current and future children's books to be placed in the county's libraries.

"How often did you say you visited the library prior to this book?" asked Action News Reporter Kate Nemarich.

"Oh, I visited the library years ago. I haven't been to the library in years, but all of those questions and those answers they're meaningless," said Steve Brandau, Fresno County Supervisor.

The board passed the act 3 to 2 Tuesday morning. Introduced by Supervisor Steve Brandau, it moves certain titles deemed "age-inappropriate" out of the children's section in county libraries. He said no books will be removed from the library.

"The biggest point is parents don't want their tiny children to be targets of sexually explicit material and gender confusing and complex issues for 4-year-olds," said Brandau. "They want it off the table. We've taken it off the table."

At the previous meeting, Supervisor Buddy Mendes requested amendments to the measure, including the committee will be made up of 11 community members.

Each supervisor will appoint two, and the county administrative officer will appoint one.

There will be a process to appeal the committee's decisions, and it will be required for any books moved by the committee to a list that is publicly posted in libraries along with how to access and check out the books.

Mendes and Supervisor Nathan Magsig voted in favor of the act.

"There was a book that was brought by Supervisor Brandau that was shown to the public. While it was a book that was talking about how your body changes, it was very anatomically correct, nothing wrong with that. But a child got ahold of that book, and it caused an issue for their family, and they, of course, reached out to the Board of Supervisors about it," said Magsig.

Supervisors Brian Pacheco and Sal Quintero voted against it.

Opponents to the act crowded into the meeting, including a former Fresno County Library Director, hoping to persuade the members of the board to vote against the act.

"There is a procedure as been referenced for people to submit a complaint," said Karen Bosch Cobb, Former Director of the Fresno County Library. "Staff take these complaints very seriously; they research them, and each person receives a response."

Concerns were raised about censorship and potential harm to under-represented communities.

"The fact remains that there are various ideologies, faiths, ways of looking at the world, perspectives out there that are not going to be respected either," said Aideed Medina, who is opposed to the act.

Only one person spoke in favor of the act, Clovis City Council Member Diane Pearce, who said she spoke on behalf of herself and those who have voiced their support of the act with her.

"I think this Parents Matter Act allows for a more widespread solution to addressing controversial material and seeking its review," said Pearce.

Opponents of the measure said their fight is not over. They said they plan to fight the issue in court.

