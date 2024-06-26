Statewide agencies help fight fires in Fresno County caused by lightning

Dry conditions, thunderstorms with dry lighting and the heat have been problematic this week across the Central Valley.

Over a thousand lightning strikes on Monday were reportedly the cause of several fires in Fresno County.

The National Weather Service says what was left of Tropical Storm Alberto traveled from Mountains in Mexico and into the Central Valley.

The system brought with it thunder, lightning and very little rain.

"With the dry lightning, it is a big concern for fire due to the lightning starting the fires, and then the lack of rain not putting them out," says meteorologist Emily Wilson with the National Weather Service.

She mentions that it's not too common for storm systems like these to hit the Valley.

But, local fire departments say they are always prepared when these events happen.

"This really is a dangerous trend. Whenever these sorts of systems move through, especially this time of year, all of the vegetation, and that's the grasses, the brush, the trees, everything's very dry, and the temperatures are very hot. All you're needing is a spark," explains Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department.

Their department also works alongside Cal Fire to fight fires on state land.

Firefighters utilize resources like the Alert California Wildfire Cameras to track down exactly where fires start.

At least 40 of their firefighters are assisting crews in a very dry and hot Fresno County.

The steep terrain and topography is also a concern.

"But we continue to train for whatever we are going to encounter, and we are prepared to assist our partner agencies. Whatever the firefight looks like," mentions Captain Freeborn.

People are also urged to be prepared.

Have a go-bag ready, know evacuation routes, create your defensible space and stay up to date with the latest weather events.

For a full CAL FIRE evacuation guide, visit here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.