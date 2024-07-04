Staying cool amid triple-digit temperatures in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Fourth of July upon us, families are finding ways to enjoy the holiday week while also staying cool in triple-digit heat.

"Fourth of July is a very happy occasion, a very festive occasion so we have to keep it festive for everybody," said Dr. A.M. Aminian with the Allergy Institute.

Dr. Aminian says it's important for people to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, limit outdoor activities, watch what they eat or drink, and, most importantly, listen to their bodies and take precautions.

"If you are outdoors and you feel a bit dizzy, your mouth is dry, your chest is tight, and you're not yourself, be aware that the heat might be aggravating your symptoms," explained Dr. Aminian.

Dr. Aminin says you must drink water immediately if you get to that point.

Fresno Ag noticed an influx of customers stopping by in preparation for the heat wave.

The most popular items purchased off the shelves are misters.

"Reasonably, people have been coming in for misting fans; we have misting fans for the pets, outdoor ones, kits for the house, and base ones, great for kids," said Reyes Soria, a Fresno Ag sales associate.

Officials suggest avoiding lakes and taking advantage of local pools, splash pads, and cooling centers.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Miguel Arias announced the opening of the 9th splash pad in the community at Fink-White Park, saying it's a significant addition to West Fresno.

"It's a place where kids can come with their families for memories to be created, for kids to make new friends, and again for a place to be safe for our kids during the summer months," said Dyer.

