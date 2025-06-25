Stockton man accused of trying provide ISIS with weapons, cash: DOJ

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Stockton man is accused of trying to provide ISIS with weapons, cash and other supplies.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in California says 33-year-old Ammaad Akhtar was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Court documents alleged Akhtar communicated online with a law enforcement member, who he believed was a member of ISIS, and pledged his support.

The attorney's office says Akhtar provided that official with money he thought was going to guns.

They say Akhtar recently met with an undercover employee acting as an ISIS associate.

They say he gave them clothing, binoculars, $400 cash, two loaded guns and ammo.

Akhtar now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.