Storm raises concerns over mudslides in Madera County foothills

A storm brought heavy rain and wind across Madera County on Thursday.

A storm brought heavy rain and wind across Madera County on Thursday.

A storm brought heavy rain and wind across Madera County on Thursday.

A storm brought heavy rain and wind across Madera County on Thursday.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm brought heavy rain and wind across Madera County on Thursday.

"We're seeing some pretty extreme rainfall roadways are very flooded and some pretty dangerous conditions out there right now," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Slick roads made for hazardous travel.

In the city, flower vendors lined the streets, bracing the rain ahead of Valentine's Day.

The rain will never stop us no matter what nothing is really stopping us," said a vendor named Ceasar.

Madera mountain communities seeing the brunt of the storm.

The county has prepared with sandbag locations as well as installing cameras to monitor areas of concern.

The sheriff's office has done work to clear out rivers and streams, as well as install sensors to monitor water levels

Mudslides are the main focus right now.

Sheriff's deputies are keeping a close eye on a burn scar area just south of Oakhurst that was already seeing debris flow.

So far, the sheriff's office has not seen any soil movement yet, but they have gone door to door warning homeowners of the risks.

"We placed an evacuation advisory to let them know that that could come any minute, and when that comes a mandatory evacuation order could be right behind it," said Sheriff Pogue.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

