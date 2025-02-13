Sunset Elementary unveils new playgrounds

Students at the Southwest Fresno school have a new sense of pride after the unveiling of the new playground.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Southwest Fresno have another reason to be excited to come to class.

On Wednesday, kids at Sunset Elementary took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new playgrounds.

The school says the process of creating new play structures, featuring slides and monkey bars, took just under a year.

The blacktop was also redone.

In that time, we're told some students would spend their recess watching the construction and counting down to the official opening.

The new additions play an important part on campus.

The soccer field was also redone, which included new fencing around the grass.

Sunset Elementary is one of Fresno Unified's Duel Immersion schools, teaching kids from pre-k to sixth grade in both English and Spanish.

