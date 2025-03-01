Suspect arrested for 2020 shooting that killed man in Huron, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead in Fresno County in 2020.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cesar Oropeza Velasquez shot 27-year-old Javier Merino Perez at around 11 p.m. January 26th.

Perez was found with a gunshot wound under a carport at the Encino Motel near Lassen Avenue and Cherry Street in Huron.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died four days later.

Velasquez was arrested in Coalinga and booked into the Fresno County Jail on a murder charge.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.