shooting

UPDATE: 27-year-old man dies after being shot in the neck in Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man who was critically injured in a shooting in Huron on Sunday has died in the hospital.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Javier Merino Perez of Huron.

Detectives are asking those who have any information about the shooting to contact them.

Original story follows.

---------------------------------

The Fresno County sheriff's office is searching for the gunman who shot a man in western Fresno County.

The attack happened just before 11:00 p.m. in an alley near Lassen Avenue and Los Angeles Street behind the Encino Motel in Huron.

Huron police officers found a man who had been shot in the neck. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

"Nobody in custody at this point, we're just talking to as many people as we can get identified that may have information," said Fresno County Sgt. Robert Buenrostro.

Huron police have asked the sheriff's office to handle the investigation. Deputies are working to find witnesses to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhuroncrimefresno county sheriff departmentshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News