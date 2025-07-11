Suspect arrested in connection to northeast Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police now have a suspect in custody in connection to a stabbing in northeast Fresno.

Officers arrested Joshua White on Tuesday in Fairmead for allegedly stabbing a man in a shopping center parking lot at First and Gettysburg.

Authorities say two people were inside a vehicle when they were approached by White and began arguing.

A fight soon broke out, and officers say White pulled out an eight-inch knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

