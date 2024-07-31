Suspect arrested for deadly southeast Fresno shooting in 2023

Fresno police announced an arrest from a 2023 homicide investigation in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police announced an arrest from a 2023 homicide investigation in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police announced an arrest from a 2023 homicide investigation in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police announced an arrest from a 2023 homicide investigation in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police announced an arrest from a 2023 homicide investigation in southeast Fresno.

Investigators say the Clovis Police Department contacted the suspect, Elijah Oupathame, last Saturday for a vehicle burglary.

They say he gave a fake name to the arresting officers but through fingerprints, authorities determined he was the wanted suspect for a shooting on July 5, 2023.

Officers say they believe he fired 20 rounds that killed 29-year-old Ramiro Mendoza Jr.

They're asking anyone with information on this homicide case to call the Fresno Police Department.

