Suspect arrested for Santa Rosa Rancheria shooting that injured officer and man

A suspect has been identified in a shooting that injured two people on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Kings County Saturday night.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured two people on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Kings County over the weekend.

The shooting happened just after 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Sisco Court near Manual Road.

Deputies say Samuel Brito shot a man and a Santa Rosa Rancheria Department of Public Safety Officer.

The public safety officer and the man were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Brito fled toward his home and was later found walking around the reservation.

Brito was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges related to the shooting.