Suspect in deadly head-on DUI crash in Madera County identified

The suspect in a DUI crash in Madera County that killed two people has been identified as 42-year-old Felipe Angel Ramirez.

The suspect in a DUI crash in Madera County that killed two people has been identified as 42-year-old Felipe Angel Ramirez.

The suspect in a DUI crash in Madera County that killed two people has been identified as 42-year-old Felipe Angel Ramirez.

The suspect in a DUI crash in Madera County that killed two people has been identified as 42-year-old Felipe Angel Ramirez.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in a DUI crash in Madera County that killed two people has been identified as 42-year-old Felipe Angel Ramirez.

Ramirez faces DUI charges.

It happened at about 4 pm Tuesday on Highway 41 just south of Coarsegold.

The California Highway Patrol says Ramirez was speeding in a white utility truck and lost control on a curve.

A black SUV swerved out of the way to avoid the truck near Van Teri Road.

The truck clipped the SUV and then slammed into a Ford Bronco.

The Bronco and the utility truck fell down a ravine.

A man and a woman inside the Bronco were killed.

Ramirez also sustained major injuries, but is expected to recover.

The CHP is reminding drivers the importance of respecting the speed limit, especially on small winding roads, and the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.