Suspect in deadly Tulare County hit-and-run arrested in Texas

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tulare County.

Henry Robert Garcia was captured in Amarillo, Texas, on January 15.

He's accused of hitting and killing 49-year-old Brent Allen on August 11, 2024, while driving on Road 68 near Highway 198.

California Highway Patrol officers say Garcia struck Allen, who was riding a bike.

The CHP says tips from the public through Valley Crime Stoppers, along with the US Marshals Service, aided in Garcia's arrest.