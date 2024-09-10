Suspect fires gunshot during armed robbery in west central Fresno, police say

  • Watch Now

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 2:46PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect accused of armed robbery in west central Fresno.

It happened just after 1 am Tuesday at the Chevron on Belmont and Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered the store, stole property from the clerk and fired one gunshot inside the store before taking off.

The clerk was not hurt.

Officers are working to identify and locate the suspect.

No description has been given.

Police hope surveillance video will help in their investigation.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
