Suspect fires gunshot during armed robbery in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect accused of armed robbery in west central Fresno.

It happened just after 1 am Tuesday at the Chevron on Belmont and Parkway.

The clerk was not hurt.

Officers are working to identify and locate the suspect.

No description has been given.

Police hope surveillance video will help in their investigation.

