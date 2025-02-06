Suspect in Kings County murder pleads not guilty as victim's family and daughters try to heal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This time last week, people were worried about the well-being of the two little girls after an Amber Alert was sent out.

Today, they are home safe with their family and the outpouring of support from many strangers has encouraged their grandfather to share his gratitude with all who sent their thoughts and prayers to his family.

"I have an obligation because those kids touched so many people, and those people should know how those kids are doing, and those people should know those kids are safe," says a heartbroken Joel Cuevas.

Joel shares his gratitude to the community and strangers who have reached out in support of his family and two toddler granddaughters.

Their father, 23-year-old Jonathan Maldonado-Cruz, is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, 22-year-old Madeline Rose Cuevas.

In court on Wednesday, Maldonado pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder with special enhancements of "using a firearm" and "lying in wait."

"She would have been caught unaware, and the defendant would have had an opportunity to take advantage of the victim's unawareness," explains Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker.

Maldonado is also accused of kidnapping the two toddlers and taking them across the border to Mexico before handing them over and turning himself into authorities.

Action News captured exclusive video from when Joel found out his granddaughters were coming home safe and the two girls were getting off the plane in Visalia.

"My heart will have a hole in my heart for a while, and I see my daughter in those kids, they are angels and they have touched a lot of people," says Joel.

Joel says that through this unimaginable tragedy, the community, Kings County District Attorney's Office, CPS, and all law enforcement involved have kept him going.

Despite the heartbreak and pain, his main focus is on those two little girls, paving a path for their bright future.

"My objective is those kids and the healing in their heart, because they are hurting, I know they are hurting," expresses Joel.

And as for the suspected killer, "The judgment for me.. for me it's gonna come from God. I can't sit there and dwell. I forgave him and it's in God's hands," Joel said.

Maldonado will be back in court on May 2nd.

