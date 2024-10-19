Suspect that left two sisters dead after crash, could face 30 years to life in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Yang family hasn't left their front lawn, steps away from where their daughters took their last breaths, since Wednesday night. A high-speed pursuit ended inside 18-year-old Eliza Yang and 25-year-old Mang Yang's bedroom, killing both of them.

"Dad and mom are waiting for their daughters to come back, and that's not going to happen," says neighbor Tanya Loveless.

A known gang member, 18-year-old Adam Canales, is facing four felony charges, including two counts of murder.

He is also facing felony charges for evading an officer, causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident. He remains in jail with a bail set at over $300,000.

"I ran over there. I'm like, what's going on? What's going on? And I see the dad coming out from the bedroom screaming," says neighbor Silvia Blanco.

Days after the deadly crash, the sisters' dad is still wearing the same clothes from that night.

"He fell down to the floor, and he was rolling on the dirt. He was crying," says Blanco.

Action News is now learning that Canales ran down the street and went inside a neighbor's garage.

"He was all bloody on the side of his face. He tells her, 'Help me, help me,' and she says, 'You just caused that accident,' and he just kept running," says Blanco.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

"He's on juvenile probation; he has multiple priors for carrying firearms," says Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Sheriff Zanoni says because most of Canales' past criminal history was when he was underage, it will play a less significant role in court.

But the Sheriff says on Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a firearm along the pursuit route. Detectives are now running tests to see if it belongs to him. If so, it would be an added charge to his already laundry list of charges.

"We have a strong belief that this is a gun Adam Canales tossed when he was being pursued by our deputies," says Sheriff Zanoni.

Neighbors, service providers, and Sheriff's deputies stopped by Friday to offer condolences to the Yang family. A young girl was given a teddy bear but chose to put it by the memorial.

After the crash, the family was stranded for hours but eventually got a hotel with their insurance.

Many were frustrated with the timeliness and lack of aid provided to the family by officials, especially considering the tragedy started with a law enforcement chase.

Ultimately, neighbors had to call the Red Cross to help the family and get the process started of getting them assistance.

"They need help, they need food, clothing. They need blankets because there is nobody out there to help them," says Blanco.

The sisters were two of six children in total, and the youngest was only nine years old. Neighbors say the family had just moved in a few months ago.

"This house was like a slum house for years and years and years. Just a few months ago, they remodeled it. It was beautiful, and then this tragedy happened," says Tanya Loveless.

The community has rallied around the family, already raising more than $35,000. Some, like Loveless, are opening their own homes to the family.

"This community is praying for them. This community is here for them, and whatever they need, whatever we got to do, we are going to do it," says Loveless.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses as well as to help repair the home.

