WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect wanted for shooting man in his leg in central Fresno

KFSN logo
Saturday, October 12, 2024 9:08PM
Suspect wanted for shooting man in his leg in central Fresno
Fresno police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in his leg in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police continue to search for a shooter after a man was shot in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Clay Avenue near Rowell.

Officers say they responded to calls for multiple shots fired and a shot-spotter call.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say multiple cars and buildings were hit by gunfire and believe the suspect was driving a white sedan.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW