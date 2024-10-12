Suspect wanted for shooting man in his leg in central Fresno

Fresno police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in his leg in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

Fresno police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in his leg in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

Fresno police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in his leg in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

Fresno police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in his leg in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police continue to search for a shooter after a man was shot in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Clay Avenue near Rowell.

Officers say they responded to calls for multiple shots fired and a shot-spotter call.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say multiple cars and buildings were hit by gunfire and believe the suspect was driving a white sedan.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.