Suspects in shooting involving police in northeast Fresno identified

The security gate and surveillance cameras at the MapleWood Apartment complex off Backer and Shaw in northeast Fresno have provided residents with a sense of safety.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two of three suspects involved in a northeast Fresno home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting involving police officers have been identified.

Fresno police have identified the suspects as 37-year-old Amicho Mancia and 43-year-old Antwoine Mancia.

Investigators say Amicho, Antwoine and an unidentified third suspect forced their way into an apartment at the MapleWood apartment complex Sunday morning.

The three allegedly posed themselves as police officers wearing masks and vests.

Officers say they stole a large safe but dropped it and fled the scene when Fresno Police arrived at the apartment complex.

Interim Chief Mindy Casto said officers chased the suspects to Fresno State across the street, where Amicho was shot by officers and Antwoine was arrested.

Casto says the suspects were armed with a rifle, which was recovered at the scene on campus.

No additional information on the third suspect has been provided and is still on the loose.

Amicho remains in the hospital as he recovers from his injuries.