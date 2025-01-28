Northeast Fresno neighborhood shaken by home invasion, search for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The security gate and surveillance cameras at the MapleWood Apartment complex off Backer and Shaw in northeast Fresno have provided residents with a sense of safety.

But remnants of crime scene tape serve as a reminder of a scary Sunday morning.

A home invasion still has people feeling on edge.

"It was scary for me because I've never really experienced something like that. It was hard to sleep last night," said resident Felicia Rodriguez.

Fresno Police say three people wearing masks and vests identified themselves as officers when they knocked on the door of an apartment and forced their way in.

Investigators say they stole a large safe.

As officers were arriving, the robbers dropped the safe and got back in a car.

"They confronted an officer who was on foot and nearly ran him over. At that point, shots were fired; we don't know how many or if the suspects also fired," said Interim Police Chief Mindy Casto.

Interim Chief Casto said officers chased the suspects to Fresno State across the street.

One was shot, one was arrested, and officers are searching for the third person.

Interim Chief Casto says the suspects were armed with a rifle, which was recovered at the scene on campus.

The crime spree was the talk of the neighborhood Monday morning.

"It's scary to think that you don't even know who you can trust anymore," said Rodriguez. "You can't just open your door for anybody like you have to really be cautious."

Police have not released the condition of the suspect shot.

