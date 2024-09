Taking Back Sunday and The Used coming to Fresno this fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taking Back Sunday and The Used are coming to the Save Mart Center this fall.

The bands are coming to Fresno on October 16, bringing their guitar riffs and emotional lyrics to the stage.

While the show isn't until this fall, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can get them through Ticketmaster or from the Save Mart Center Box office beginning at noon.