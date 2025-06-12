Teen domestic violence is on the rise, Marjaree Mason Center says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Domestic violence among teenagers is on the rise in Fresno County, according to the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC).

The nonprofit says reports of teen DV were up by 27 percent in 2024.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate based off your age," Marjaree Mason Center chief programs officer Leticia Campos said.

Last month, the MMC says 45 teens reached out about abuse from a current or former partner.

"So far this year, the Fresno police department has responded to 234 domestic violence cases involving victims ages 13-19," Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto said.

In neighboring Madera County, 15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandma were attacked with a crowbar last month by who family says is her ex-boyfriend.

The Marjaree Mason Center says the severity of the incidents are increasing.

"We are seeing teen cases involving strangulation, great physical bodily injury, the use of weapons coupled with psychological abuse and manipulation," Campos said.

The center and law enforcement sounding the alarm Wednesday to parents, teachers and others around kids.

"Please listen to your children and understand domestic violence starts long before the first bruise," Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said.

In addition to physical abuse, the group advises everyone to look out for other possible warning signs.

"Seeming worried about constantly keeping their partner happy and walking on eggshells, showing major personality changes or even talking about their partners temper," Casto said.

To combat the issue, 51 Fresno County schools have implemented the 'kNOw MORE' program.

"To teach our students what healthy relationships look like, how to recognize those warning signs of abuse and more importantly, where to turn for help," Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Michele Cantwell-Copher said.

Anyone looking for help can do so through the MMC or Fresno Police.

They also advised parents and guardians to monitor their children's phones and social media accounts as DV can start there.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

