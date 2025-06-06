Teen hospitalized after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police say the shooting happened inside an apartment near Polk and Santa Fe avenues.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

His condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting, but officers are currently speaking with several witnesses to learn more.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.