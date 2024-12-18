It's the first day of a strike for the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association over salary and policy changes.

Tentative agreement reached between City of Fresno and its staff members

A group of City of Fresno employees were on the picket lines Tuesday morning, calling for higher wages and improvements to working conditions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of city employees have reached a tentative agreement with the City of Fresno, ending a planned two-day strike.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association (CFPEA), the agreement was reached late Tuesday night. The CFPEA represents 400 supervisors who oversee transit, wastewater and Fresno's local parks.

As many as 114 members, representing roughly 30% of CFPEA membership, made the decision to strike Tuesday.

Initially, the union and the city could not agree upon 13 conditions, including increasing salaries.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and CFPEA representatives will be providing details on the tentative agreement at a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

