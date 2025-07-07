How to help following deadly flash flooding in central Texas over Fourth of July weekend

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Several organizations are stepping up to aid victims' families and others impacted following the catastrophic flooding in central Texas over Fourth of July weekend.

It can be hard to know which trusted, vetted organizations to find after a disaster. Officials recommend that if you want to give a financial donation, consider the Kerr County Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

For those who need help, the Salvation Army Kerrville said it's among the places where people can stop by for assistance. Visit their Social Services Office at 855 Hays St. or call 830-465-4797. You can also donate online.

You can find a variety of other ways to help below. This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as new information comes in.

Help from the Houston area

Alvin ISD

The Alvin Student Council is accepting donations of supplies, water, hygiene items, and non-perishable food.

You can drop off at 802 S Johnson St., Alvin, TX 77511.

Donation schedule:

Monday, July 7: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cy-Fair FFA

Cy-Fair FFA is collecting gift cards to distribute among the Ingram/Kerrville community. They're accepting H-E-B, Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, Visa, Mastercard and more gift cards.

They can be dropped off at Telge Exhibit Center, located at Telge Rd. Cypress, TX 77429, on Thursday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Gift cards can also be mailed to Hunt ISD: Attn Sara Nichols at 115 School Lane Box 259, Hunt, TX 78024.

Clear Creek FFA

Clear Creek FFA is hosting a gift card drive on Thursday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at 2155 W NASA, Webster, TX, 77598 and will deliver them to teachers at their conference on July 21.

You can find more information, included cards needed, here.

Humble ISD

The Humble ISD CTE departments are hosting a unified donation event. Donation centers are open Monday and Tuesday from noon - 7 p.m. Gift cards are needed most.

Magnolia, Texas, donation drive for flood victims

Wednesday, July 9

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Unity Park Pavilion

19450 Unity Park Dr.

Magnolia, TX 77355

The drive is accepting:

Infant items: Infant formula, infant diapers (all sizes), children's OTC meds, Tylenol, diaper rash ointment, baby wipes, new undergarments (all sizes)

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies: Mops, brooms, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap, new socks (all sizes), Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper, wash cloths, heavy duty trash bags

Non perishable food items

Hygiene items: Shampoo, feminine hygiene, adult diapers, razors, combs/brushes, inset repellent

North County Football League

NCFL said it is collecting donations to deliver on Saturday, July 12 to Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville, TX.

Items Needed:

Non-perishable food

Clothing (all sizes & ages)

General supplies (toiletries, blankets, etc.)

Cases of bottled water

Anything you believe could help a family in need

Drop-off Locations:

NCFL Montgomery Fields

16716 FM 149

Montgomery, TX 77356

NCFL Willis Fields

13551 Rogers Road

Willis, TX 77378

Help from Texas

Texas Children's Central Texas Hope Fund

Texas Children's says all funds raised will go directly to support the flood victims. There are several ways to give or get involved.

Austin Donation Drive: This will assist families across Kerr County and the surrounding Hill Country. Community members can drop off non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, wipes, formula, new toys, books, new blankets and new socks and undergarments of all sizes.

Drop off at: Texas Children's Hospital Main Entrance, 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, Austin and the 2nd floor entrance. All donations will be delivered to those in need.

Click here to donate to the Texas Children's Central Texas Hope Fund online.

How to help online

Consider the Kerr County Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

Texas Search and Rescue says it has deployed to Kerr County and doesn't charge for its services. If interested, you can donate here.

If you want to search the United Cajun Navy, who is also on the ground in central Texas, you can donate here.

To support displaced animals, you can visit the Austin Pets Alive! website.

Mental health

Nick Finnegan Counseling Center is hosting a free conversation, "Walking through Tragedy: How to speak to your children, notice symptoms of PTSD, manage separation anxiety and more" this Thursday, July 10 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Conversation

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Space with counselors

All are welcome to attend. Bo's Place, a grief center, will also be on site. Bo's Place offers free grief support services for children, family and adults.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers information for parents and caregivers on how to help a child.

You can also find parent tips for helping adolescents after disasters.

If you are struggling with the emotional toll of this disaster, remember you aren't alone. You can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at (800) 985-5990 or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health professional.

If you need emotional support, you can also call, text or chat with someone through the 988 lifeline.

How are Texas companies and businesses helping

Kendra Scott said its foundation will be making a donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Whataburger said it's feeding emergency responders on the ground. Similarly, H-E-B also said it's working to help.

The Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Foundation are combing to contribute $1.5 million to communities impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas.