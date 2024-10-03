Therapists helping co-parents navigate the challenges of raising kids after divorce

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Divorce and separation can be hard on kids, but parents can help them navigate it by learning to become effective co-parents.

We talked with Vanessa Bradden, a licensed family therapist, who explained that effective co-parenting is much more than just coordinating schedules; it's also about sharing responsibility for the psychosocial needs of their children.

Bradden also said the most significant challenge most co-parents face revolves around working together as a team, being flexible and respectful and reaching compromises.

It's also essential post-divorce to keep any disagreements away from the children, who already are managing their own major transitions and emotions. That's also why it's necessary to have the same rules and structure that align in both households.

Bradden also suggests that co-parents who experience high emotions may benefit from therapy. While we usually think of therapy for couples trying to stay together, it can also help co-parents navigate emotions and develop a plan that's in everybody's interest.

You can look for a therapist on the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy website: aamft.org.