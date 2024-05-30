Thieves ram SUV into Watsonville pot dispensary during burglary

  • Watch Now

Thursday, May 30, 2024
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for nearly a dozen suspects after a brazen burglary of a Central California business.

Surveillance video shows an SUV smashing into a marijuana dispensary in Watsonville early Saturday morning.

Several thieves rush into the store and one person appears to kick-in another door.

The group reappears just minutes later with their arms full of merchandise

Police say the crooks got away in several vehicles with thousands of dollars of products.

A safe from a nearby business was also taken.

Officers chased the SUV for some 70 miles to the Bay Area city of Hayward before the thieves got away.

