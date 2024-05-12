WATCH LIVE

Sunday, May 12, 2024
Three people injured following shooting in Fowler, deputies say
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who shot three people in Fowler.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who shot three people in Fowler.

Fowler Police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Saturday on East South Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

At this time, there is no suspect description.

