Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's LA home burglarized in SoCal string of break-ins

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the victims of ongoing home burglaries in Southern California, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The couple's Los Angeles home was hit a few weeks ago by suspects believed to be part of the ongoing crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods.

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sources say that a guest house on Hank's property was burglarized but the suspects did not enter the main house.

Nobody was home at the time and investigators don't believe the burglars knew it was the actor's home.

It's unknown what was taken from the property. So far no arrests have been made.

ABC News has reached out to Hanks' representatives for a comment but has not heard back.

There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.