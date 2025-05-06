Earlier this year, the organization "Friends of Kingsburg Depot" hand-laid 300 feet of track to prepare for the arrival.

Train at Fresno's Roeding Park moving to Kingsburg after nearly 70 years

The steam engine on display at Fresno's Roeding Park will soon have a new home. The train will be moved to the Kingsburg Depot.

The steam engine on display at Fresno's Roeding Park will soon have a new home. The train will be moved to the Kingsburg Depot.

The steam engine on display at Fresno's Roeding Park will soon have a new home. The train will be moved to the Kingsburg Depot.

The steam engine on display at Fresno's Roeding Park will soon have a new home. The train will be moved to the Kingsburg Depot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The steam engine on display at Fresno's Roeding Park will soon have a new home.

After spending nearly 70 years in Fresno, the train will be moved to the Kingsburg Depot.

The relocation was originally planned to start on Monday, but due to last-minute logistical challenges, that work had to be delayed.

The train will be preserved in a historically accurate context.

It will be used for educational programs and be available for public viewing.

Earlier this year, the organization "Friends of Kingsburg Depot" hand-laid 300 feet of track to prepare for the arrival.

