Trump administration announces review of high-speed rail spending in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday, the Trump administration called for a compliance review into the California High-Speed Rail Authority over Central Valley construction.

It's one Congressman Vince Fong believes is necessary.

"An orchard outside of Bakersfield to a field outside of Merced is not what was proposed to California voters in 2,008. And now you look at the structural failures, the mismanagement of this project. Why would we continue to pour precious taxpayer dollars to the tune of billions and billions, billions and billions of dollars a year to something that's going to fail," said Fong (R-Bakersfield).

Newly elected Assemblymember David Tangipa agrees, saying he's not anti-infrastructure, but pro-accountability.

"We are off track, and the fact is, California will have high-speed rail, but it won't be this one the way that this track is moving. I mean, we've got the fastest train to nowhere right now," said Tangipa (R-Fresno).

Congressman Jim Costa admits the project is behind schedule, and says he open to oversight.

"If the transportation secretary wants to come in and understand the challenges that we faced moving forward, the first state in the nation to build true state-of-the-art high-speed rail in America, built by Americans, we welcome that," said Costa (D-Fresno).

Former Fresno County supervisor Henry Perea now serves on the High-Speed Rail Authority Board and agrees.

He says the project is moving forward across the Valley, but admits progress is not as fast as planned.

He also blames the delays on political challenges by those who want to de-rail the project.

"They are going to be looking for a reason to pull that money back, so when people as the question as to why is it taking so long to build the project, there's the answer. The answer is, we have a plan, we have a plan for that 4-billion dollars, now that they are in the process of working towards pulling that back. Then we have to pull back too," said Perea.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also released this statement:

"The federal government has the absolute right to conduct an audit to ensure every taxpayer dollar contributed to [ high-speed rail ] is being spent in an efficient and appropriate manner. I continue to support high-speed rail, regardless of who builds it, as long as it connects the Central Valley to the California economy."

Passengers are now not expected to be able to board until between 2030 and 2033.

