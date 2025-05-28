Trump threatens to withhold federal funding to California over transgender athlete

A controversy is brewing ahead of the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships in Clovis this weekend.

A controversy is brewing ahead of the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships in Clovis this weekend.

A controversy is brewing ahead of the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships in Clovis this weekend.

A controversy is brewing ahead of the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships in Clovis this weekend.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The track and stands at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis sat empty Tuesday afternoon, offering no hint of the controversy brewing ahead of the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships it's set to host this weekend.

At the center of it all is AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete from Southern California, who recently won titles in the triple and long jump at the CIF Southern Section.

Her participation sparked outrage from President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning, calling it "NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

He threatened to withhold "large-scale" federal funding from California, possibly permanently, unless the state complies with his February executive order banning trans athletes from female sports.

Within hours, the CIF announced a new pilot entry process for this weekend's meet that would allow more cisgender athletes to compete

It's unclear whether this change only applies to events where a transgender athlete qualified for the final or to all events across the board.

Governor Gavin Newsom previously called trans athletes in female sports "completely unfair."

When I asked his office about the CIF's announcement, they said the decision was made before the president's post, although it was not announced until several hours later.

They call the pilot "a reasonable and respectful way to navigate a complex issue."

The Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Resource Center said inclusion in sports is about more than competition, it's about the health of all kids.

"Being a part of a sports team is about physical health, about being out there and making community as well as competition," said Jess Fitzpatrick, Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

Two weeks ago, athletes who compete at similar events protested Hernandez's involvement.

"We want to show respect and fairness to all people. However, allowing biological men to compete against biological girls creates an unfair playing field," said Olivia Viola, who is a current CIF athlete.

The CIF said it's working with Clovis Unified to ensure appropriate security in case of protests this weekend.

California law, enacted before Newsom took office, requires schools to allow trans athletes to compete on teams that align with their gender identity.

The president said he would be speaking to the Governor on Tuesday, but it's unclear if that has happened.

The Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Resource Center wants the community to know it has a variety of programs and resources available.

For more information about the Fresno EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center, click here.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.