Man sentenced for 2022 deadly shooting in Tulare County

Back on August 7, 2022, Francisco Rodriguez and several others got into a fight with another group inside a gas station on Lovers Lane.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of a 2022 murder in Tulare County is now sentenced to spend life in prison.

The fight spilled into the parking lot.

One group ran to their car as Rodriguez pulled out a gun and fired six rounds.

One man was hit and killed.

After the incident, Rodriguez left for Mexico but was detained at the border and brought back to Tulare County.

In April, he was convicted of second-degree murder.

He must serve 25 years before being considered for parole.