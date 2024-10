Tulare County deputy injured in car crash, authorities confirm

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News is learning new information about a crash that injured a Tulare County deputy and another driver.

The California Highway Patrol says the deputy was driving a patrol car when it collided with another car Thursday morning at the intersection of Avenue 412 and Road 136 near Orosi.

Both drivers suffered major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.