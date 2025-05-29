Uber driver shot while working in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot an Uber driver in Hanford.

Police responded at 4 am on Saturday to Adventist Health after a report of a man arriving with a gunshot wound to his face.

Investigators determined that the victim worked as an Uber driver and had just dropped off a passenger near Sydney Court and Jordan Way.

That's when they say a man drove up to the victim's car while yelling at him, pointed a gun at his face and fired, grazing the man's head.

The suspect then shot at the car as the victim was fleeing.

The man is expected to recover.

Officials say they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Orville Burdine and arrested him on Tuesday.

Burdine has been booked into the Kings County jail and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.