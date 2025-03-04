UC Merced hosts 'Todo Cambia Festival' to share stories about human rights

The event showcased work from artists across multiple fields, all relating to how community members can take action against social issues.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Todo Cambia Festival is happening now at UC Merced and Downtown Merced venues.

"Todo Cambia" means "everything changes" and each year, the festival shares stories about human rights.

This year's theme is "Beyond Approval," and the festival aims to bring together artists from separate fields, whether it's a poet, a filmmaker, or a painter.

Monday's events included a screening of the film "REASONABLE DOUBT," with a discussion that followed about the filmmakers.

It all kicked off on Saturday.

During the week, there are going to be readings, discussions, masterclass workshops and film screenings.

Organizers set out to cover issues like water, equity, justice and show how communities can take action.

Action News is told hundreds have come to the festival, with attendees including many families.

Yehuda Sharim, a professor at UC Merced, insists these film are meant to inform, not entertain.

The festival is free and lasts until Friday, March 7.

To see the full lineup, visit UC Merced's official website.

