UC Merced kicking off Fall 2024 semester

The university offers over 60 undergraduate degrees and 18 graduate and professional degrees.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's back to school in the North Valley for one major university.

It has roughly 8,000 undergraduates and 700 graduate students enrolled.

UC Merced has been open since 2005.

When it comes to sports, the university's Golden Bobcats currently compete in the NAIA as members of the Cal Pac.

Next year, the university plans to move up to NCAA DII.

Traffic around the university is expected to be congested for the first few days, so give yourself some extra time to get around in the area.

