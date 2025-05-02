UC Merced workers from two unions hit the picket lines, as part of a system-wide protest

UC Merced workers from two local union chapters and their supporters joined forces Thursday to hit the picket lines, as part of a larger system-wide protest.

"This is a moment when we have to make our voices heard to support people everywhere, workers everywhere, immigrants, to make sure we're protecting the rights that they have and honoring the rights that they have on paper," said Edward Flores of the UC Merced Community and Labor Center.

AFSCME represents service and patient care workers, including janitorial and food service jobs.

UPTE represents healthcare professionals, research support, and technical employees.

Both are demanding better working conditions.

"We're standing here for our families, for our future. So they can respect us as workers too and give us what we deserve," said Carmen Chavez, a UC Merced food service worker.

The employees were sure their absence would be felt.

"Being a custodian, they're going to notice not cleaning. The cleaning. The picking up," said Ana Hernandez, a UC Merced custodian.

One of the biggest issues for UPTE workers is the systemwide hiring freeze, which they say is already impacting short-staffed workers and is against state law.

The University of California Office of the President released a statement that reads in part, "We are disappointed by the union's continued choice of striking as a negotiation tactic. These strikes cost union members a full day of pay, and they cost the University system millions of dollars."

It goes on to say that. "The hiring freeze doesn't alter commitments under collective bargaining agreements or established policies."

Under the warm sun, songs of protest and signs of solidarity strengthened those on strike, hoping the honks from passing supporters would turn into action.

"By standing with workers, showing that we're not going to be divided, we hope to build power and to really change the system," said Flores.

The union members have been working without contracts, one for six months, and the other for a year.

The unions and the university system are hoping for a resolution, but it's unclear what that will be, and when.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.