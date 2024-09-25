Unhoused man hospitalized after being shot in central Fresno parking lot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot an unhoused man in Central Fresno.

The shooting happened before 2:30 a..m Wednesday in the parking lot of the Fastrip on Hughes and Dakota avenues.

Officers arrived to find the unhoused man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Right now, police are waiting for word on his condition.

There is no word on any suspect description at this time.

Investigators are canvassing the area for evidence and hope surveillance video can help them in their investigation.