United Healthcare CEO speaks on upcoming expansion amid potential funding change

With changes coming to Medicare coverage, clinics serving the most vulnerable patients in our community are preparing for new challenges.

With changes coming to Medicare coverage, clinics serving the most vulnerable patients in our community are preparing for new challenges.

With changes coming to Medicare coverage, clinics serving the most vulnerable patients in our community are preparing for new challenges.

With changes coming to Medicare coverage, clinics serving the most vulnerable patients in our community are preparing for new challenges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley works to provide multiple services for underserved communities at 35 locations.

Their newest brings opportunities for unique partnerships.

"Working with Community Hospital and with the UCSF residency program was just a dream to be able to do that," United Health Center President and CEO Justin Preas says.

It comes as Preas says they are bracing for change.

Many of their patients depend on Medicaid.

Recently, President Trump signs his tax and spending cut bill at the White House July 4 picnic, which will make major changes to the program that will cause many to lose coverage.

"I don't think anybody saw anything this severe coming - you hear from the federal government about fraud and abuse and we all want that to not happen but not at the need of taking peoples basic health care away from them," Preas says.

RELATED: How Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and CA's budget could impact Fresno County

He says that when people lose coverage, their needs don't go away, and they ultimately end up in our region's already strained emergency room's.

"What happens is that they no longer access things on a regular basis like primary care and end up using the emergency care," Preas says.

To keep serving as many people as possible, they may need to make cuts to services like transportation and case management, that are intended to reduce barriers to care.

"Those services are not reimbursed and if we now have a large portion of patients who are not insured, those wrap around services for patients are really at risk," Preas says.

UHC offers primary care, dental, vision and a lot more -- all under one roof.

At the new location, the Surgical Center and Urgent Care Clinic has been seeing patients since Monday.

The rest of the center will begin taking patients next week.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.