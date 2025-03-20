USDA cuts to local food programs could impact Tulare County nonprofits

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The USDA and Trump administration's $1 billion in cuts to food programs are threatening local facilities, including Foodlink of Tulare County.

Executive director, Andrea Kelly says- they are facing cuts of about $100,000

"That's 12 full truckloads, semi truckloads full of food, right? You know, almost a million pounds of food will not go out to Tulare County residents if those orders are not brought back up," says Andrea.

They are already feeling the impact.

"We are putting less food in boxes, sending less food to pantries," explains Andrea.

She continues, "So we're gonna have to cut back on other things, too because again, it pays our light bill. It pays the water bill."

In a statement, the USDA says there is no longer a need for these pandemic-era programs.

Saying in part, quote:

"USDA remains focused on its core mission: strengthening food security, supporting agricultural markets, and ensuring access to nutritious food. Unlike the Biden Administration, which funneled billions in CCC funds into short-term programs with no plan for longevity, USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact."

The cuts will also impact local farmers, who were in contracts with local food banks to supply fruits and vegetables.

"The idea of having these programs in trimming the fat, there is not much fat to be trimmed. It's already lean," mentions fourth-generation farmer at Blossom Bluff Orchards, Bryce Loewen.

For Foodlink one of their biggest concerns is locals who are already struggling to make ends meet.

"Cutting those safety net resources is gonna leave a lot of people in a very desperate position," says Andrea.

"People are gonna be really making hard decisions of what they're going to pay for and what they're not going to pay for," Andrea mentions.

The cuts will go beyond Tulare County, as the Central California Food Bank out of Fresno- also helps feed over 300 thousand people.

A third of them are children.

