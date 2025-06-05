Vacant home and 3 other structures destroyed in Tulare County fire, crews say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to extinguish a fire that destroyed multiple structures in Tulare County, including a vacant house.

The second-alarm fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Thursday on Road 120 near Avenue 408, just outside Culter and Orosi.

When Tulare County Fire arrived, they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Crews say three other non-residential structures also caught fire and were destroyed.

The Orange Cove Fire Department was called out to assist Tulare County Fire in the battle.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Road 120 between avenues 408 and 416 will remain closed as crews expect to remain at the scene for the next two hours.

