Valley Democrats get boost following Vice President Kamala Harris candidacy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fundraising is the focus right now in the 2024 Race for the White House.

"Money talks, money buys ads, money gets billboards, money gets literature and the newspapers," says Monte Forkas, Democratic Voter.

The Fresno County Democratic Party tells Action News that excitement has been building since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the Presidential Race ten days ago.

"Our phone started ringing off the hook that afternoon that Sunday afternoon, and it has just been ringing off the hook since," says Patty Cappelluti, Fresno Democratic Party Fundraising Chair.

The Harris campaign has raised over $200 million, the campaign calling it historic for any presidential candidate.

"Mostly small dollar donations, this is not billionaires trying to run the government with their money. This is small dollar donations that everyday people are wanting to see her in office," says Cappelluti.

Local democrats also say the number of people signing up to volunteer with the party has quadrupled since Harris stepped into the race.

Monte is a Democratic voter in Fresno. He was on the 'White Dudes for Harris' Zoom call Monday night. This is the latest group rallying for the Democratic Nominee. The call lasted over three hours and raised over $4 million.

"It's just a wow! Wow! Wow! Wow! Very exciting. It was just a really uplifting experience very positive. Lots of good messages to be heard," says Forkas.

Republican VP hopeful JD Vance is now trying to boost energy along on the campaign trail. Stopping in the Central Valley on Wednesday, speaking directly to local donors.

ABC30 Political Analyst and longtime Valley Democrat Henry Perea says this is a smart stop for any party as the valley holds significant value.

"There's a lot of voters in this valley, obviously there's a lot of money. It's in an ag area where he's holding his event so they're going to be a lot of ag money going his way," says Perea.

That money will boost two of the most competitive House Races in the country. Democrat Adam Gray, once again challenging Congressman John Duarte. And Democrat Rudy Salas, taking on again Congressman David Valadao. According to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, both Democratic candidates have raised about a million dollars.

