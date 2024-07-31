Trump running mate JD Vance in Fresno County for fundraising event Wednesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican nominee for vice president JD Vance is turning his attention to the Central Valley.

Trump's running mate is in Coalinga on Wednesday for a private fundraiser at Harris Ranch.

The Ohio senator landed in Fresno Tuesday night, where his hotel was flanked by security.

Vance is visiting the Valley to raise money for Republicans in the run-up to the General Election that's just 96 days away.

With tickets costing upwards of $3,000, organizers say Vance drew as many as 200 Republican supporters.

Among them was Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

"He was dynamic. He was engaging. I think everyone was pretty excited to see him in person. He is young and vibrant," said Smittcamp.

The lunch lasted about 90 minutes.

Reporters were not allowed inside, but sources say Vance spoke about running a campaign focused on truth and common sense.

Smittcamp says Vance wanted to learn more about the Valley.

"He was very interested to know what the vibe was in the Valley on public safety," recalled Smittcamp.

"And I told him that we have a very diverse community, but everyone is very concerned with public safety."

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes was in the room, too.

He says Vance focused some of his speech on ag issues.

"He talked about water a little bit. And the farm economy. It's really all about water," explained Mendes.

While Mendes and Smittcamp were here to support the Trump-Vance ticket, Fresno State Political Science professor Tom Holyoke says the lunch was also about energizing the GOP for down-ballot races.

"They certainly want to lend some support for the Congressional races out here," said Holyoke.

"Both Representative Valadao and Representative Duarte are going to be in some pretty tight races here in the Valley. They're Republicans defending their seats."

There's no word yet on just how much money organizers raised.

The fundraiser wrapped up at around 3:30 pm, and Vance has already left Fresno for an event in Arizona.

