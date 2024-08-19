Valley singer-songwriter featured in national competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local singer-songwriter is now in the running to become "America's Next Top Hitmaker."

Nico Vargas is in the running for a nationwide competition.

He is currently in 4th place in the quarterfinals of an online competition.

The winner will appear in Rolling Stone, take home $10,000, and perform at the Rolling Stone's Future of Music Showcase in Austin, Texas.

Vargas says as a person with autism, music helps him connect and motivate people.

You can vote and help get the Valley native to the final round by clicking here.