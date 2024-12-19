Valley doctor urges people to play it safe when it comes to winter sports fun

With the colder weather and kids soon out of school for the holiday break, people are enjoying their favorite winter activities.

With the colder weather and kids soon out of school for the holiday break, people are enjoying their favorite winter activities.

With the colder weather and kids soon out of school for the holiday break, people are enjoying their favorite winter activities.

With the colder weather and kids soon out of school for the holiday break, people are enjoying their favorite winter activities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are enjoying their favorite winter activities with the colder weather, and kids are soon out of school for the holiday break.

After a hot and brutal summer, it's time to chill and enjoy their favorite winter sports activities, whether taking to the ice or hitting the slopes.

While it can be so much fun, Central Valley doctors want people to take the extra steps to stay safe so that fun doesn't go downhill.

"Head injuries are common and something that can be easily avoided with a simple piece of equipment, like a helmet," said Dr. Anthony Yu, an Orthopedic Sports Medicine at Kaiser Permanente. "Especially for snowboarding wrist braces, if you're learning."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2022, more than 124,000 winter-sports-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms nationwide. Fifty-three percent happened while people were skiing or snowboarding, 17% during ice hockey, and 16% while ice skating.

"You're going downhill on slippery surfaces on waxed equipment skis, snowboards," said Dr. Yu. "There's danger there. We see a lot of injuries from folks of all skill levels."

When trying out a winter sport, Dr. Yu says it's important to be honest with yourself and know your skill level. He adds that lessons can be a great tool, especially for beginners.

"They're there for a reason," said Dr. Yu. "These aren't activities where you just step onto the ski slope, and immediately you are Sean White, and you just know what you're doing."

If it's your first time on the ice? Dr. Yu suggests taking it slow and going with an experienced group.

One final tip: doctors always say to be aware of your surroundings and those around you and to make sure you dress for the weather.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.