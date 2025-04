Valley man accused of sexually assaulting several children

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police have a man in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several children.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home in Kingsburg on Wednesday related to several ongoing child molestation investigations dating back to 2020, and arrested 41-year-old Joseph Landin.

Authorities say Landin's alleged crimes happened in Selma and involved multiple victims.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges related to sexual abuse of minors.